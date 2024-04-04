Saints Walked-off in 10th, Lose 4-3 to Sounds

NASHVILLE, TN - The St. Paul Saints pitching staff was once again strong on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Unfortunately, the offense managed just four hits, two by DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and two by Jair Camargo. The Nashville Sounds scored a run in the bottom of the 10th as the Saints lost 4-3. The loss drops the Saints to 3-2 on the season.

After the Saints failed to get their placed runner home in the top of the 10th, the Sounds started the bottom of the 10th with the placed runner Patrick Dorrian at second and the Saints elected to intentionally walk Isaac Collins. Yonny Hernández dropped down a perfect bunt for a single to load the bases. Nick Kahle walked it off with an RBI single off the base of the wall in right.

Camargo gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the fourth with a 428-foot solo home run over the batter's eye in center field, his first of the season.

In the bottom of the inning the Sounds knotted the game up. Back-to-back walks to start the inning to Dorrian and Collins put runners at first and second. Hernández followed with an RBI single to left, tying the game at one.

The Sounds grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Tyler Black reached on an infield single, took second on a passed ball, and scored on a single to right-center by Brewer Hicklen making it 2-1.

Camargo came calling again to tie the game up for the Saints in the sixth. Keirsey Jr. led off the inning with a single to left-center. With two outs, Keirsey Jr. stole second and then scored on a double by Camargo tying the game at two. Keirsey Jr. finished the night 2-5 with a double, run scored, and a stolen base while Camargo went 2-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints used a miscue by the Sounds in the seventh to take the lead. With one out Anthony Prato was hit by a pitch. With two outs Will Holland hit a fly ball into shallow right. The second baseman Collins went out and right fielder Chavez Young called him off as he came charging in, but the ball glanced off Chavez' glove allowing Prato to score giving the Saints a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the inning the Sounds tied the game when Hicklen led off with a double, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Owen Miller.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP David Festa (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Sounds RHP Tobias Myers (0-0, 0.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

