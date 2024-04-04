Knights' Comeback Falls Short on Thursday in 9-8 Loss to Tides

April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights fell in game three of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides 9-8, leaving the tying runner on base in the bottom of the ninth inning at Truist Field.

Infielder Carlos Pérez shined at the plate, hitting 4-5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored. Infielder Zach Remillard hit 1-2 with two RBI, one walk and one run scored.

The game was back and forth all night, with six lead changes and the game being tied 8-8 going into the ninth inning.

RHP Jonathan Cannon made his Triple-A debut on the mound for the Knights, throwing 4.2 innings and giving up four runs with only three earned on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, down by one run, infielder Danny Mendick hit a solo home run to tie the game 8-8.

RHP Prelander Berroa (0-2, 21.60) was saddled with the loss after giving up a solo home run to Tides infielder Coby Mayo in the top of the ninth inning.

In relief, RHP Lane Ramsey and RHP Alex Speas had hitless outings for the Knights. Ramsey pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one and walking one while not giving up a run. Speas threw 0.2 innings, giving up one earned run on one walk while striking out one batter.

