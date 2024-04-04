Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, April 9-14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, April 9 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

70's Night: This is the big one, Elizabeth! I'm coming to join ya honey... Join the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark as they play that funky music all night long!

Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Vystar Good is Everywhere Wednesday: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise funds and awareness throughout the evening through ticket sales and promotions.

Yuengling Business Person Special presented by Yuengling and Miller Electric: Move that afternoon meeting to the ballpark and come network! It's a Yuengling Business person special! For $26 ($30 for Dugout upgrade) you can get a field reserve ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda! BUSINESS PERSON SPECIALS ARE A SPECIAL TICKET AND CAN BE PURCHASED BY CLICKING MORE INFO. BUSINESS PERSON SPECIAL TICKET CAN NOT BE COMBINED WITH VYSTAR BOGO.

Thursday, April 11, 2024, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Mouse Traps: Have you ever wanted to watch blindfolded people crawl around with mouse traps in front of them?

Friday, April 12, 2024, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Snow Day!: Not many of us have experienced this growing up in Jacksonville but there are rumors that these do actually exist! Think, hurricane day but instead of sitting home from school dodging rain and wind, you're outside throwing snowballs at your friends. To that end, join the Jumbo Shrimp as they unleash hundreds upon hundreds of snowballs (white beach balls) from the third level, during the seventh inning stretch.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Big D Building Center: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Saturday, April 13, 2024, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by VyStar Credit Union and First Watch: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Pajama Pants Giveaway, presented by VyStar Credit Union and First Watch: What better way to enjoy breakfast for dinner than by wearing these sweet pajama pants? Join the Jumbo Shrimp as the first 2,000 fans through the gates get to take home a pair of these sweet pajama pants!

Sunday, April 14, 2024, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 2-2:20 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

Youth Sports Day: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition! To get your team in on the action email: codyb@jaxshrimp.com.

Jackie Robinson Celebration: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they pay tribute to Jackie Robinson! Today everyone will celebrate the life and times of one of baseball's most iconic and trailblazing figures!

Red Caps Uniform: As part of the Jackie Robinson celebration, the Jumbo Shrimp will again take the field as the Jax Red Caps. The Jacksonville Red Caps were a Negro League baseball team, based in Jacksonville and were members of the Negro American League from 1938-1942.

