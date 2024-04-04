Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 9-14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's April 9-14 homestand. Memphis hosts the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

Tuesday, April 9, - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

Wednesday, April 10, - Memphis vs. Nashville 12:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11 a.m. CDT.

Thursday, April 11, - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.

Friday, April 12, - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Saturday, April 13, - Memphis vs. Nashville 3:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2 p.m. CDT.

Star Wars Day: The Redbirds will take the field in Star Wars-themed jersey that will be auctioned off during the game, benefiting Make-A-Wish Mid-South. Inside the stadium Star Wars fans can meet and greet their favorite characters around the concourse. AutoZone Park concession stands will be filled with Star Wars-themed food items.

2023 Grizzlies Replica Jersey Giveaway: Did you miss the Grizzlies jersey last season? The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive the 2023 Grizzlies Replica Jersey, presented by Ghost River Brewery and Supply Chain Solutions.

Bark at the Park: For our Saturday day game, dog owners can purchase a specialty ticket to bring their dog to the game. Purchase the specialty ticket here using offer code: BARKINTHEPARK

Sunday, April 14, - Memphis vs. Nashville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Following the game, kids can round the bases just like the pros!

Chill Zone Brunch: Fans can purchase tickets in the Coors Light Chill Zone and enjoy a brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and bloody marys!

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

