Norfolk Continues Home Run Parade In Win

April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--- The Norfolk Tides (5-1) beat the Charlotte Knights (1-5), 9-8, on Thursday night at Truist Park. The Tides collected at least three home runs for the third straight game, the first time they've done so in Orioles affiliate franchise history.

After a leadoff walk from Jackson Holliday and a double by Connor Norby, Norfolk struck first with an RBI single in the top of the first by Heston Kjerstad. Two batters later, Kyle Stowers smacked an RBI double off the right-field wall to bring home Norby and give the Tides a 2-0 advantage.

Following a one-run third inning from Charlotte, Nick Maton responded in the top of the fourth with a solo home run, his first hit with Norfolk, to give the Tides a 3-1 lead. The Tides added back another run in the top of the fifth, retaking the lead when Maverick Handley came around from second to score on a ground out by Holliday.

Charlotte retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth with two runs off four hits, but Kjerstad responded in the top of the seven with his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that drove in Holliday and tied the game at 6-6. Then in the top of the eighth, Handley launched his first home run of the season over the left field wall, a two-run homer that gave the Tides an 8-7 lead.

Then in the top of the ninth on a 1-0 count, Coby Mayo smashed a 408-foot solo home run that gave the Tides a 9-8 advantage and the eventual win

With the Tides winning 9-8, they'll look to clinch their second series win of the season tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 6.35) is the listed probable for Norfolk as he will look to notch his second win of the season in as many starts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Heston Stays Hot: Pacing the RBI mark for the second straight night was Heston Kjerstad, who went 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and three RBI...he has now driven in at least three runners in three straight games, marking the first time a Tides hitter has reached that mark in three consecutive games since Travis Ishikawa did so from 5/4-5/7/2013.

Welcome to the Tides: Hitting a home run in his first game with Norfolk was Nick Maton...the solo shot made him the first Tides player since Josh Lester on March 31, 2023 to launch a home run in his Norfolk debut...Maton finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks on the night...in six career games at Truist Park, Maton is now batting .375 (9-for-24) with a home run, three doubles and five RBI.

Keep the Homer Party Going: With four home runs in tonight's win over Charlotte, the Tides have now launched at least four long balls in three straight games...that's the first time since at least 2005 that an International League team has hit at least four homers in three straight games...the Tides hit at least three long balls in five straight games from 4/24-4/28, 2005.

