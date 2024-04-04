Nick Kahle Hits Walk-Off in 10TH Inning for Sounds' Win
April 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Nick Kahle knocked the game-winning hit for the Nashville Sounds (3-3) in the 10th inning for a hard fought 4-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints (3-2) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
With a runner starting on 2nd base in extra innings, St. Paul intentionally walked Isaac Collins to start the bottom of the 10th. Yonny Hernández followed with a picture-perfect bunt that he beat out without a throw. Kahle became the hero with a deep fly ball to right field that landed on the warning track. It was more than deep enough to score the runner from third and the right fielder didn't attempt to make a play.
The Sounds fell behind 1-0 in the 4th but answered quickly with a Hernández RBI single in the bottom half to knot the score at one. A Brewer Hicklen RBI single in the 5th gave the Sounds their first lead of the game. Entering the game, Hicklen led the Sounds in batting average (.375) and OPS (1.164). St. Paul responded with a run in the 6th on an RBI double by Jair Camargo. St. Paul took the lead once again after a popup found the triangle in shallow right field that deflected off Chavez Young's glove. A sac-fly by Owen Miller in the 7th made the score 3-3.
Evan McKendry was solid in his second start of the season going 6.0 innings, four hits, two earned runs, and three strikeouts. The start was the longest by a Sounds pitcher this season and the first quality start.
The bullpen was once again stingy with Darrell Thompson, Nolan Blackwood and Enoli Paredes combining for 4.0 innings with five strikeouts and only an unearned run crossing the plate. The Sounds bullpen leads all of Triple-A with a 1.01 ERA and is one of four teams to not allow a home run. Paredes escaped the 10th inning aided by a heads up play to get the lead runner on second base out after a comebacker.
The Sounds play the Saints in game four of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Tobias Myers (0-0, 0.00) will make his second start of the campaign. St. Paul's starter will be David Festa (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. in Hit City.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds lowered their bullpen ERA to 1.01 (26.2 IP/3 ER) and 34 strikeouts. They lead Triple-A in ERA and rank 2nd in WHIP (0.86).
Nick Kahle has recorded a hit in all four games he has gotten a start, and the Sounds hold a 3-1 record in those games.
Tonight's win marks the first walk-off victory for the Sounds of the 2024 season. Nashville had 13 walk-off wins in 2023 including a pair on Opening Day.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2024
- Nick Kahle Hits Walk-Off in 10TH Inning for Sounds' Win - Nashville Sounds
- Plassmeyer's Punchouts, Offensive Outpouring Propel Indians to First Home Win in '24 - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Unable to Keep Pace with Louisville in Extra Innings - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights' Comeback Falls Short on Thursday in 9-8 Loss to Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Crow-Armstrong, Pitching Staff Leads Iowa Past Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Rain Delayed Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Plassmeyer's Punchouts, Offensive Outpouring Propel Indians to First Home Win in '24 - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Unable to Keep Pace with Louisville in Extra Innings - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Walked-off in 10th, Lose 4-3 to Sounds - St. Paul Saints
- Struggles at the Plate Cost the Hens in the Long Run - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Win Extra-Inning Thriller Over Stripers 5-4 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Edged by Mets, 5-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Christian Scott Fans Nine in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Rallies Back for 5-4 Win at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Strands Durham, 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Continues Home Run Parade In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Conine, Gray Lift Jumbo Shrimp to 4-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, April 9-14 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Curry Strong in Rehab Appearance, Manzardo Homers - Columbus Clippers
- The 20-Year Anniversary of the Boston Red Sox' Curse-Breaking Season - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Postponed Again Today (Thursday) at Polar Park Due to Snow - Worcester Red Sox
- Indianapolis, Get to Know Paul Skenes Before It's Too Late - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds to Sign Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 9-14 - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 4 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Boushley Returns to Former Home and Dominates Sounds as Saints Hang on for 6-5 Win - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Nick Kahle Hits Walk-Off in 10TH Inning for Sounds' Win
- Sounds to Sign Honorary Player from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Sounds' Late Rally Not Enough as Saints Even Series
- Yonny Hernádez's Heroics Lead Sounds to Win in Home Opener
- Sounds Announce "Know Before You Go" Reminders for 2024 Season