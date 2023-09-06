WooSox Pitchers and Fallon Health Visit Worcester County Food Bank

September 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







On Tuesday, August 15, three WooSox Pitchers paid a visit to the Worcester County Food Bank to promote the club's "Strike Out Hunger" program in collaboration with Fallon Health, where a $50 donation is made to the Food Bank after every WooSox Pitcher records a strikeout.

WooSox Pitchers Brendan Nail, Brian Van Belle, and newly acquired Nick Robertson visited the Food Bank's facility with WooSox Front Office members and Fallon Health representatives to see the impact that's being made at the Food Bank on a daily basis.

"Hunger and health are deeply connected," said Richard Burke, President and CEO of Fallon Health. "Collaborating with local organizations who support food and nutrition security is important to our mission at Fallon Health. The Worcester Red Sox and the Worcester County Food Bank are great partners who also care deeply about their communities. We are proud to team up with them to Strike Out Hunger in our own backyard."

Worcester County Food Bank CEO Jean McMurray took the group on a guided tour of the facility, and talked to the team about the impact that WooSox pitchers are making in the community when they record strikeouts to help combat food insecurity.

"More of our neighbors are in need of assistance than a year ago due to the higher cost for food and housing as well as the end of pandemic-era SNAP benefits," said McMurray. "We are grateful to Fallon Health and the Worcester Red Sox for stepping up to the plate to help our neighbors across Worcester County."

The Strike Out Hunger program is on pace to surpass $150,000 in donations to the Worcester County Food Bank in year three of its existence, and continues to help put food on the table for those who need it throughout Worcester County.

"We appreciate our players taking the time on a game day with to get out in the community and visit our friends at the Worcester County Food Bank," said WooSox Vice President of Community & Player Relations, Joe Bradlee. "We're fortunate to have great community partners like Fallon Health who help make unique programs like this possible, and I know it's cool for our players to be able to see the difference they are making firsthand."

