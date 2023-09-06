Charlotte Knights Unveil 2024 Schedule

September 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







With the 2023 season down to its final month, the Charlotte Knights are excited to unveil the 2024 schedule for the team's commemorative 10th season at Truist Field. The Knights opened Truist Field on April 11, 2014 and it has been one of the most visited ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball since.

150-GAME SLATE FEATURING 75 HOME GAMES

For a third consecutive season, the 2023 Triple-A schedule will feature 150 games and the Knights will once again host 75 home games in the Queen City. The Knights will begin the 2024 season on the road with a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) from Memphis, TN (March 29-31).

"OPENING KNIGHT" ON APRIL 2 AT TRUIST FIELD

After opening the season on the road, the Knights will return to Truist Field for the home opener - Opening Knight - on Tuesday, April 2 to begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from April 2-7.

RED SOX, METS & TIGERS' AFFILIATES RETURN TO CHARLOTTE IN '24

In 2024, the Knights will host the affiliates of the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Detroit Tigers. In April, the Knights will welcome the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from April 16-21. The team will also welcome in the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) for the first time at Truist Field in a six-game series from May 28-June 2. The Knights have not hosted the Triple-A affiliate of the Red Sox since 2019 when they were known as the Pawtucket Red Sox. In June, the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) will make an appearance for a six-game series from June 18-23. Additionally, the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) will return to Truist Field for the first time since 2019. The Knights will host the Mud Hens from August 13-18.

KNIGHTS HOME ON JULY 4 AND LABOR DAY WEEKEND

The Knights will be at home on July 4th for the first of a three-game weekend series against Jacksonville and on the Labor Day holiday weekend (Friday, August 30 - Sunday, Sept. 1) for the final three games of a set against Nashville. Per usual, the Knights will have 13 Fridays, 13 Saturdays, and 13 Sundays at home in 2024.

SIX-GAME SERIES FORMAT RETURNS

Much like in the past two seasons, the league will once again feature a six-game series format between teams from Tuesdays-Sundays. Mondays will be the league-wide off day each week. Additionally, the league-wide All-Star Break will take place from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18.

THREE-GAME SERIES - ON OCCASION

While the year will mostly feature the six-game series format, the Knights will play a three-game series on four occasions in 2024. The Knights open with a three-gamer at Memphis (March 29-31). The team will also play a three-game series at Jacksonville against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (July 1-3) and then host Jacksonville at Truist Field for three games from July 4-6. The team's final three-game series will take place after the All-Star Break against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.

TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING 2024 SEASON

Season memberships for the 2024 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

PROMOTIONAL LINEUP & MORE

More details including game times, fireworks dates, and other promotions for the upcoming 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.