Six Run First Paves Way to 11-7 Omaha Win

DES MOINES, IOWA --- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way, beating the Iowa Cubs 11-7 Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

The Chasers sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first, as six of the first seven reached. After a pair of walks, Devin Mann doubled in a run and Tyler Gentry crushed a three-run homer to left on the very next pitch for a 4-0 lead. Back-to-back singles put two runners on and Morgan McCullough tripled both in to cap the six-run inning.

While the knocked a pair of three-run homers out of the park, in the bottom of the second and third innings, Omaha kept ahead thanks to a three-run double in the top of the third inning from Nate Eaton.

Starter Drew Parrish was tagged for those six runs over just three innings of work, but three relivers combined behind him for six innings of one-run ball.

Walter Pennington earned his team-best sixth win of the year, with just one run over 3.0 innings for his second straight outing. The left-hander tied a career-high with five strikeouts. Behind Pennington, Evan Sisk threw two scoreless innings and Dylan Coleman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off the win.

Gentry drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth for his fourth RBI of the day, then Omaha added three more runs in the seventh, on a fielder's choice off the bat of Clay Dungan, an RBI double from Bubba Thomspon and a sacrifice fly from Mann.

All nine Storm chasers reached base in the game, eight of nine scored a run and eight players record recorded hits, while eight also drew walks. Thompson and McCullough finished with two-hit days, while Gentry and Eaton each had three-hit days. Mann and Gentry each drew two walks, with Gentry reaching base in all five plate appearances.

Omaha has now won three straight games and will try and extend the winning streak to four games on Thursday, with right-hander Andrew Hoffmann headed the mound.

