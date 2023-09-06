Tides Announce 2024 Schedule

The Norfolk Tides today announced their 2024 schedule. The 2024 campaign will begin versus the Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, on Friday, March 29th. It will be the first time in franchise history the Tides will host home games in the month of March. In total, Norfolk will play a 150-game schedule, featuring 75 home games and 75 road contests. Start times for all games have yet to be determined.

The 2024 season will be Norfolk's 54th in the International League and 55th overall at the Triple-A level (Triple-A East in 2021). It will also be the 31st year of baseball at Harbor Park. The schedule features 39 weekend games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Gameday promotions for the 2024 season will be announced throughout the offseason. The Tides will have an All-Star break from July 15 - 18, followed by a three-game series vs. Nashville.

In all, the Tides will have 12 homestands that total 75 home games. There will be the three-game homestand, nine six-game series and two nine-game series: one from June 25 - July 3 and one after the All-Star Break from July 19 - 28. The Tides play against nine different teams in 2024, with each of them visiting Harbor Park. Four will visit multiple times. After Durham arrives for the opening series from March 29th - 31st, the Tides host the Bulls from July 1st - 3rd and again from August 6 - 11. The Tides will host the Gwinnett Stripers twice from April 23rd - 28th and May 28th - June 2nd. The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate, visit June 25th - 30th and September 3rd - 8th. The Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, come to Harbor Park for a three-game series following the All-Star break from July 19th - 22nd and then to finish the season from September 17th - 22nd.

As for the five other teams that visit one time, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the New York Yankees affiliate, will be at Harbor Park from April 9th - 14th. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, will come to town from May 14th - 19th. The Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, come for June 11th - 16th. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins affiliate, visits from July 23rd - 28th. The Worcester Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox affiliate, will come to town from August 20th - 25th.

