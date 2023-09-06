Knights Drop Opener to Bulls 8-7 Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights kicked off their two-week homestand, hitting three home runs in their series opener with the Durham Bulls as they fell 8-7 at home in Truist Field.

RHP Cristian Mena, in his Trusit Field debut on the mound, was saddled with the loss after giving up seven runs over five innings pitched while striking out seven batters.

In relief, LHP Andrew Perez led the way, throwing two scoreless innings only allowing one hit. RHP Jordan Leasure also pitched a scoreless inning while giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Outfielders Tyler Naquin, Clint Frazier and infielder Xavier Fernández all hit home runs for Charlotte on the evening.

A solo home run from Naquin and an RBI single from José Rodríguez cut the early Durham lead down to 3-2 in the third inning.

In the sixth inning, Frazier hit a solo home run, and in the seventh inning, Fernández hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 7-7 late.

An RBI single in the top of the eighth inning put the Bulls back ahead, and they held onto the 8-7 lead to secure the win in game one of the six-game series.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand on Wednesday against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights," Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. First pitch on Wednesday night is set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field.

