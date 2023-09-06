Wings Fall in Walk-Off Fashion for Second Straight Game

The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second consecutive game via a walk-off in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon, 7-6 in 10 innings. SS Jordy Barley and 3B Erick Mejia each went deep, and C Onix Vega logged his first multi-hit game with the Wings since 4/12 against Buffalo.

The Wings collected a pair of hits early in Wednesday's weekday matinee, a lead-off infield single by LF Darren Baker, and a double down the right-field line by 2B Jeter Downs. A perfect relay by the Mets from the outfield threw Baker out at the plate and allowed Syracuse LHP Joey Lucchesi to work out of the jam without any damage.

Rochester capitalized in the top of the second, putting runners in scoring position for the second-straight inning after 3B Erick Mejia drew a one-out walk and C Onix Vega hit a ground-rule double to deep center field. With two outs in the inning, SS Jordy Barley hit his second home run of the year with Rochester to open up the scoring and give the Wings a 3-0 lead.

Syracuse answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third inning stemming from two no-out hits, a single from RF Joe Suozzi, and a double from 3B Jaylen Palmer that moved Suozzi to third. The Mets finally punched in a run on a ground ball from SS Wyatt Young to make the score 3-1 after three innings.

After holding Rochester scoreless in the top of the fourth, Syracuse pushed across two more runs in the bottom half of the inning. A pair of walks from DH Abraham Almonte and LF Carlos Cortes opened the door for a double off the right field wall by CF Brandon McIlwain that pushed one run across, cutting the Rochester lead to 3-2. With the bases loaded and nobody out, 3B Jaylen Palmer walked to push across another run for Syracuse, tying the game at three.

Syracuse continued the scoring in the bottom of the fifth on 1B Daniel Palka's 16th home run of the year to give the Mets their first lead of the day. Rochester quickly responded in the top of the sixth with a leadoff home run by 3B Erick Mejia to tie the game at 4-4. CF Cody Wilson smashed a double into the right-center field gap which was followed by a SS Jordy Barley walk to make it second and first with one out. After a wild pitch that allowed Wilson and Barley to advance to second and third, DH Jake Noll singled to right field, scoring both runners to retake the lead 6-4.

Former Red Wing Daniel Palka went deep again in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut into the deficit 6-5, marking his second multi-homer game of the year and first since 5/5 against Buffalo, with Worcester. Syracuse scored another in the ninth on a line drive single from Wyatt Young to force extra innings with the score tied 6-6.

Rochester was unable to cross the plate in the top half of the 10th, and Carlos Cortes delivered a one-out single in the bottom half to put runners on the corners. C Michael Perez drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly to right field, handing the Wings a 7-6 loss in walk-off fashion.

The Mets have now won 12 of their 25 wins at home via a walk-off. This marks the sixth time Rochester has lost via a walk-off this season.

RHP Cory Abbott made his 11th start of the year for the Wings Wednesday afternoon, going 3.1 innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two. RHP Luis Reyes entered the game in relief of Abbott in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, limiting the damage to only two runs scored in the inning. Reyes tossed 2.2 innings, on one hit, one earned, with three strikeouts. RHP Jose Mujica followed Reyes, tossing 2.0 innings of one-run baseball on two hits, with two strikeouts. RHP Hobie Harris got the nod tonight in the bottom of the ninth but could not get the save, throwing 1.0 inning of one-run baseball on three hits. RHP Junior Fernandez covered the 10th and threw 0.2 innings, allowing one earned on one hit.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors for Wednesday's game go to 3B Erick Mejia. The Dominican native went 2-for-3 with a home run, and an RBI, with a pair of walks and runs scored. This is the first time since 7/28 at Worcester that Mejia has recorded multiple hits and hit a home run in the same game.

Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series Thursday night. RHP Jackson Rutledge is slated to toe the rubber for the Wings against Mets RHP Mike Vasil. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M.

