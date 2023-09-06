Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 at Syracuse

September 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-31, 60-70) vs. Syracuse Mets (20-36, 53-77)

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 5.29) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (6-5, 4.64)

HOMETOWN HURTING: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their series opener against Syracuse last night, 6-5, courtesy of Rochester native Danny Mendick's walk-off two-run double...1B FRANKIE TOSTADO connected on his first career Triple-A home run to go along with his first multi-hit performance with the Wings...C BRADY LINDSLY and 2B LUIS GARCÍA picked up three hits apiece, while RF JACK DUNN and LF DARREN BAKER produced multi-hit efforts of their own...five Wings pitchers delivered scoreless outings, including 3.0 scoreless frames from starting pitcher RHP TOMMY ROMERO...Rochester looks to even the series at a game apiece tonight, sending RHP CORY ABBOTT to the mound against Mets LHP Joey Lucceshi.

FIGHT AT THE BAT RACK: The Wings offense picked up 13 hits last night, including 12 singles and a homer off the bat of 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO...this is the 12th time this season Rochester has logged at least 13 hits in a game, and first since 8/22 against Worcester...

Rochester out-hit Syracuse 13-10 in their 6-5 loss last night, and now post a 43-9 record when out-hitting their opponent, and a 52-23 record when scoring four-plus runs.

GONE STREAKIN': After scoring in the top of the third inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 123 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 81)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

SINGLES ONLY: 2B LUIS GARCÍA went 3-for-5 last night, collecting three singles...since 8/30 García is hitting .409 (9-for-last-22), with three RBI, and five runs batted in...during this time frame the Big Apple native is leading the Wings in batting average, runs batted in, doubles, and hits...

Three of Garcia's last six games have been of the multi-hit variety (since 8/30).

This is Garcia's second three-hit game with Rochester this season, having collected four with Washington...the lefty has collected eight three-hit games in a Red Wings uniform dating back to 2021.

FRANKIE BIG FLY: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO launched his first Triple-A home run last night, a 406-foot shot that came off the bat at 101.4 MPH...the lefty picked up his first multi-hit game with the Wings, finishing 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in the contest...

He is the 29th player this season to homer for the Wings.

BRADY BUNCH: C BRADY LINDSLY tied a career-high with three hits last night, going 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI...this was his second three-hit game of the season, with the other coming on 8/2 at Erie, with Double-A Harrisburg...

Lindsly has now driven in two runs in each of the last two games...this is the first time he's collected multiple RBI in back-to-back games in his professional career.

TIGHT PANTS TOMMY: RHP TOMMY ROMERO delivered 3.0 scoreless innings in his start last night, allowing four hits while striking out two and walking one...this is his second scoreless start of at least 3.0 innings this season, with the other coming on 5/13 against Worcester...

Over his last three outings (one start) since 8/25, the righty has posted a 2.25 ERA (2 ER/8.0 IP) while striking out seven.

KLEPTOMANIACS: The Wings stole three bases last night, one each from 3B JETER DOWNS, LF DARREN BAKER, and RF JACK DUNN...Rochester has now stolen eight bases in four games since 9/1, tied with Nashville for most in the International League...

133 stolen bases this season trails their 2022 total by 20 (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

