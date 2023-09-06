9.6.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (63-69, 30-28) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-71, 27-30)

September 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #132 / HOME #64: Toledo Mud Hens (63-69, 30-28) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-71, 27-30)

PROBABLES: LHP Zach Logue (3-8, 6.45) vs. RHP Roansy Conteras (0-0, 2.81)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Mason Martin and Grant Koch launched back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, and Canaan Smith-Njigba and Nick Gonzales recorded four hits apiece to lift the Indianapolis Indians to a thrilling 8-6 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night at Victory Field. With two deficits already erased, the Indians broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth with one-out solo shots by Martin - his first of the season with Indy - and Koch. One out later, Gonzales singled for his fourth hit of the night ahead of a walk to Jared Triolo, setting up the fourth run-scoring hit of the game by Smith-Njigba. Wil Crowe (W, 1-0), who pitched around two singles in a scoreless eighth, surrendered a leadoff home run to Eddys Leonard in the ninth. He then escaped a bases-loaded jam on a fly ball caught by left fielder Ryan Vilade on the warning track in left-center. The victory ended Indy's season-high tying six-game losing streak.

HAVE A NIGHT, CSN: Canaan Smith-Njigba notched four run-scoring hits, five RBI and padded his team lead in stolen bases with two swipes in Tuesday night's win. He tied single-game bests for his career in all three categories. His four hits were his best since May 10, 2022, with Indianapolis at Charlotte, and his five RBI were his most since Aug. 11, 2017, with the GCL Yankees East at FCL Tigers East. His five RBI performance was the seventh this season by an Indians batter. Last night's two stolen bases earned him a career-high 17 stolen bases on the season, it was the second time this season in which he's swiped a pair of bags, following June 22, vs. Columbus. Since Aug. 12, the lefty slugger is hitting .289 (22-for-76) with two doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI in 20 games. His 17 RBI during that span is the 10th most in the International League.

HE HITS, HE SCORES: Nick Gonzales joined teammate Canaan Smith-Njigba with a four-hit night of his own on Tuesday, tying his career best in hits for the third time this season. Gonzales came around to score all four times he reached base, which tied his career best for the first time since Aug. 29, 2021, with High-A Greensboro at Ashland. In the seventh inning, he belted a leadoff triple, it was Indy's league-leading 38th triple of the season and his team-leading sixth triple this season. The 24-year-old is hitting .301 (28-for-93) with 16 runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI in 25 games since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 3.

BACK-TO-BACK: Mason Martin and Grant Koch's blasts in the eighth inning of last night's game marked the seventh time this season in which the Indians have hit back-to-back home runs and first since Alika Williams and Chris Owings accomplished the feat on June 23 vs. Columbus.

THIS IS OUR SWAMP: The Indians continued their success against Toledo in their 8-6 series-opening win on Tuesday, improving their record to 11-2 against the Mud Hens this season. Indy and Toledo are meeting for the first time since they matched up from May 29-June 4 at Victory Field. The Indians have outscored the Mud Hens 103-39 this season. Indy's offense is hitting .322 (147-for-456) with 38 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 97 RBI, .535 slugging percentage and a .937 OPS against Mud Hens pitching.

MARTIN MASH RETURNS: Mason Martin clubbed the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of Tuesday's contest. The blast was his first with Indy in 21 games this season and his first with the Indians since Sept. 24, 2022. He now has 16 home runs this season after clubbing 15 with Double-A Altoona before joining Indy on July 28. As a mainstay in Indy's lineup in 2022, he led the team in home runs with 19.

HOOSIER HOMECOMING: Former Indiana Hoosier and Fishers, Ind. native Matt Gorski will join Indianapolis after spending the majority of the season with Double-A Altoona. Gorski has played in 93 games with Altoona this season and is hitting .238 (85-for-357) with 56 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, .437 slugging percentage and a .733 OPS. The 25-year-old leads Altoona's full-season qualifiers in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits (35) and total bases (156).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Mud Hens continue their six-game set on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET. Indy improved to 6-1 at Victory Field against Toledo with yesterday's series-opening win. Tonight, RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 2.81) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Toledo's LHP Zach Logue (3-8, 6.45).Logue is 0-2 with an 8.71 ERA (6er/6.2ip) in two starts against Indianapolis this season.

THE RO SHOW: Roansy Contreras takes the hill tonight for the Indians in his fifth outing (fourth start) at the Triple-A level this season. His last start came on Aug. 26, vs. Iowa, when he posted 5.0 two-run innings on six hits, no walks and six strikeouts. In four outings, he's allowed just five runs in 16.0 innings of work with 10 hits allowed, six walks, 15 strikeouts, 1.00 WHIP and .182 average against. Contreras made three starts against Toledo last season and went 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA (4er/10.2ip) with 11 strikeouts compared to just two walks.

THIS DATE IN 1988: Seeking its third consecutive American Association title, Indy overcame a 1-0 deficit at Bush Stadium with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and eight in the sixth to bury Omaha, 11-1. Indy won Game 1 and Game 2 in Omaha, 8-7 and 7-4, before dropping Game 3 with Randy Johnson on the bump, 9-1. The final victory gave the Indians a 3-1 series win and sent them to the Triple-A Classic against the Rochester Red Wings, champions of the International League's Governors' Cup. Indianapolis catcher Marty Pevey went 1-for-3 with a home run in the clincher to finish the series 6-for-11 with two doubles, one homer and three RBI.

