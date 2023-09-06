Encarnacion Homers In Extra Innings Win Over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. -Jerar Encarnacion's two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning pushed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 9-7 win over the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (66-67, 34-25) took the lead in the top of the 10th inning. With Charles Leblanc starting at second as the ghost runner, Encarnacion (24) launched a two-run bomb off Norfolk (81-52, 33-26) reliever Wandisson Charles (L, 5-3) for a 9-7 lead.

The Tides didn't go down easily in the 10th, loading the bases with only one out. Archie Bradley (S, 1) got Heston Kjerstad to line out to Troy Johnston at first, who then stepped on first for a game-ending double play.

Jacksonville struck first in the top of the second. With two outs, Austin Allen doubled and scored on a single from Encarnacion for a 1-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their advantage In the top of the fourth. Johnston led off with a single and went to third on a double from Leblanc. Allen drew a walk and two batters later, Brian Miller ripped a two-run single to push the lead up to 3-0.

The Tides got a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Coby Mayo drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a base hit from Josh Lester. Shayne Fontana followed with another base hit, scoring Mayo to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Norfolk turned the game on its head with four runs in the fifth. Colton Cowser and Connor Norby hit back-to-back singles. Kjerstad walked and two batters later, Lewin Díaz swatted a two-run single to tie the game at three. Kjerstad went to third and then scored on a single from Lester to put the Tides in front, 4-3. Díaz went to third on the base hit and scored on a sac fly from Fontana to give Norfolk a two-run advantage.

Jacksonville answered back in the top of the sixth. With one out, Leblanc knocked a base hit. Two batters later, Encarnacion singled and Leblanc scored from third on a fielding error charged to Norfolk center fielder Cowser, drawing the Jumbo Shrimp to within one, 5-4. Encarnacion went to second and scored on a base hit from Brian Miller, tying the game at five. Immediately, C.J. Hinojosa smacked an RBI double to put Jacksonville in front 6-5.

The Jumbo Shrimp added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Jacob Amaya drew a walk and went to third on a base hit from Johnston. Peyton Burdick hit a sac fly to score Amaya giving Jacksonville a two-run cushion.

The Tides began their climb back late with a run in the eighth. Maverick Handley led off with a single and Jackson Holliday reached on baserunner interference. With one out, Cowser doubled home Holliday drawing Norfolk to within one.

Down to their final out in the ninth, Josh Lester (20) launched a game-tying home run off Jumbo Shrimp reliever Anthony Maldonado (W, 6-3).

The Jumbo Shrimp and Tides continue their series Thursday at 12:05 p.m. RHP Jeff Lindgren (6-5, 5.26 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Norfolk will counter with RHP Garrett Stallings (5-4, 6.51 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.

