SWB Game Notes - September 6

September 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-66, 31-26) vs Columbus Clippers (60-70, 27-29)

Game 132 | Road Game 63 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | First Pitch 6:15 PM

RHP Zach McAllister (2-3, 4.24) vs RHP Hunter Gaddis (2-9, 6.58)

FLO FLASHING GREATNESS- Estevan Florial swatted his team-high 25th home run on the season. It was also a career-high as he hit more than the 23, he swatted in 2021. The franchise record sits at 32, hit by Jorge Vasquez in 2011. It was also the team's 200th on the season, with six players having double digit long balls. SWB is now fourth in Minor League baseball in total homers hit, behind Las Vegas who leads with 207 on the summer.

LOCKRIDGE LEGS IT OUT- Brandon Lockridge stole his 23rd base for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for two on Tuesday to have the second most on the team (Florial) in just 54 games. Lockridge had 17 more with Somerset earlier this season. He is tied for first in the organization with Jasson Dominguez by having 40 total swipes, well over a career-high, having only been caught four times on the summer. He could finish in the lead but has to watch out for Caleb Durbin and Spencer Jones who have 36 steals and two more weeks to go.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled four in one game without being caught. The team has combined for 159 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

KROOK KRUSHING- Southpaw Matt Krook got the call up to the big leagues today to cover for Keynan Middleton who was placed on the 15-day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation. He has been stellar out of the bullpen for the RailRiders this season after making the switch over from the starting rotation. He has already made two appearances with New York for three innings of work. His first Major League strikeout was against Nolan Gorman of the Cardinals.

NO FREE PASSES- With Austin Wells receiving the promotion to the big leagues, Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have taken over shared catching duties. Both have impressive arms catching about 30% each of their runners trying to steal. Duran has nabbed 12 runners, including one behind the plate last night. Narvaez has caught 11 runners on the season.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

