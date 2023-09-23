WooSox-IronPigs Cancelled Saturday Night
September 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - Tonight's game between the Worcester Red Sox and Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions.
The WooSox finish the 2023 season against the IronPigs tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
