Stripers Best Bulls 2-0

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Bulls second baseman Ronny Simon clubbed two hits and catcher Francisco Mejia reached base twice via a hit and a walk, while Stripers catcher Drake Baldwin bashed three hits, including a solo home run, in Gwinnett's 2-0 victory over Durham on Saturday evening at Coolray Field.

The Bulls on Friday night clinched the International League Second Half title and will face the first-half victor Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, in a best-of-three series for the International League Championship. All three games will be played at Harbor Park from September 26-28.

Gwinnett got on the board with their first tally in the third when 2B Braden Shewmake came plateward on a double play. One inning later, Baldwin would smash his first Triple-A longball, a solo shot to right. The Bulls' biggest threats came with two runners on base in multiple frames, including the eighth, yet Durham was unable to bring across a run.

Simon (2-4) was the lone Bulls batter to record a multi-hit effort, with Mejia also reaching base twice via a hit and walk. Baldwin (3-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI) posted a game-high three knocks as SS Vaughn Grissom (2-4, 1 2B) added two hits as well.

Three Stripers hurlers combined for the shutout, with southpaw Dylan Dodd (3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 SO) firing the final four scoreless innings in relief in support of starter Hurston Waldrep (4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 5 SO) and reliever Charlie Culberson (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 SO). Bulls starter Nathan Wiles (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to conclude their six-game series in Sunday afternoon's regular season finale, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Durham's starting pitcher has not yet been determined, while Gwinnett is anticipated to give the nod to LHP Jared Shuster.

The Bulls begin the 2024 campaign on the road before beginning their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday April 3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit DurhamBulls.com.

