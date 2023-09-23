Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 23 at Indianapolis

Rochester Red Wings (31-40, 65-79) vs. Indianapolis Indians (36-36, 69-77)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Daniel Mengden (2-3, 7.11) vs. RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 4.71)

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third game of the series in Indianapolis last night, 8-7...eight of nine Wings hitters recorded a hit in the contest, led by multi-hit performances from DH MATT ADAMS, LF JACK DUNN,and C BRADY LINDSLY...Adams and 1B JAKE NOLL accounted for Rochester's only extra-base hits of the night, logging a double apiece...LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ logged 5.0 innings in his fifth consecutive start, and RHP HOBIE HARRIS tossed a scoreless frame with a strikeout in relief...the Wings look to get back in the win column tonight, sending RHP DANIEL MENGDEN to the mound for his third start with Rochester against Indians RHP Roansy Contreras.

HISTORICALLY FAST: The Wings have seven different players with at least 10 stolen bases this season, led by RICHIE MARTIN with 29...no Red Wing team has had more than six players with double-digit stolen bases in a season since at least 1940...

The Wings stole three bases yesterday, and now have 151 stolen bases this year, trailing their 2022 total by two (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

OOPS WE DID IT AGAIN: After C BRADY LINDSLY laced an RBI single in the seventh, Rochester has now scored a run in 137 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 76)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

AIN'T DUNN YET: LF JACK DUNN picked up his fifth multi-hit game of September yesterday, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored...he now reached safely in a team-leading 15 games since 9/2, hitting .315 (17-for-54) with a home run, triple, double, five RBI and four stolen bases over that span.

HILL YEAH: CF DEREK HILL went 1-for-4 last night, with an RBI, and a run score...the Iowa native has now recorded a hit in 14 of his 16 games played in the month of September, hitting .266 (17-for-64)...

The center fielder has not committed an error in 75 straight games, most by any Red Wing since Eric Farris in 2015 (84).

BIG CITY LIVIN: DH MATT ADAMS followed up his 16th homer of the season Thursday with a 2-for-4 performance last night, logging a three-RBI double...this marked the first time he's logged an extra-base hit in back-to-back games since he logged three doubles and a homer in three-straight games from 6/24-28...

Last night was Adams' 100th game played this season...he has now logged at least 100 games with one team eight times in his professional career, most recently with Washington in 2019 (111).

BRADY GAGA: C BRADY LINDSLY logged his third multi-hit game in a Wings uniform last night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored...he has now driven in a run in nine of his 12 games played since 9/1...

After hitting .160 (4-for-25) in eight games in August, he now carries a .293 (12-for-41) average through 12 games in September.

LUCKY NUMBER 7: Rochester pushed across all seven runs in the seventh inning last night, erasing a 5-0 deficit on six hits, with two walks...the Wings have scored at least seven runs in the seventh inning four times since 2005, most recently on 6/12/2021 at Lehigh Valley.

