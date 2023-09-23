Waldrep Brilliant in Triple-A Debut as Stripers Blank Durham 2-0
September 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Less than three months after the Atlanta Braves selected Hurston Waldrep in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, the 21-year-old from Cairo, Georgia fired 4.1 scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers (69-78) blanked the Durham Bulls (88-61) 2-0 on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: .Gwinnett took the early lead as Andrew Velazquez scored on a groundout from Braden Shewmake in the third inning. The Stripers expanded the lead to 2-0 on a solo home run from Drake Baldwin (1) in the fourth.
Key Contributors: Waldrep (4.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO), Charlie Culberson (0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO), Dylan Dodd (win, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO) combined on a six-hitter, Gwinnett's eighth shutout of the year. Baldwin (3-for-4, homer, RBI) had both his first Triple-A homer and multi-hit game on the same night. For Durham, Ronny Simon (2-for-4) had a multi-hit game.
Noteworthy: With his 35th double of the season in the eighth inning, Vaughn Grissom tied Freddie Freeman (2010) and Ernesto Mejia (2013) for the most in a single season in Gwinnett history. The Stripers end the season with a perfect 6-0 record in their "Xolos de Gwinnett" uniforms.
Next Game (Sunday, September 24): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Jared Shuster (5-6, 5.09 ERA) for the Stripers against LHP Mason Montgomery (2-0, 1.13 ERA) for Durham. It is the final game of the season and the last Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.
