Brito Walks It Off

September 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release


Juan Brito sent the Clipper faithful home happy Friday night with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to earn a walk-off victory for Columbus, defeating the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-3. Angel Martinez crushed a three-run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh.

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth, the Clippers infielder in his first series at the Triple-A level came up clutch.

The final weekend of the 2023 season at Huntington Park continues Saturday and Sunday, both game times slated for 1:05pm.

Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics

