Tonight's Game Suspended

LOUISVILLE, KY - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field has been suspended due to a power outage.

The game will resume at 10:05 am CT tomorrow morning in the top of the seventh inning with nobody on and two outs, with Louisville leading 3-2.

Tomorrow's regularly scheduled series and season finale will begin approximately 35 minutes after the completion of the suspended game and will be a nine-inning game.

Iowa currently holds a 3-1 series lead over the Bats entering the completion of tonight's game and tomorrow's regularly scheduled series finale. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.

