Matt Reynolds Named 2023 Mary E. Barney Team MVP

LOUISVILLE, KY - During an on-field ceremony in one of the final home games of the season, the Louisville Bats announced that infielder Matt Reynolds has been named the winner of the team's Mary E. Barney MVP Award for the 2023 season.

Reynolds, 32, has had a career year with Louisville this season, hitting .264 (116-for-440) with 38 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs, totaling 63 extra-base hits, 88 RBI, 76 runs scored and eight stolen bases. He leads the team in home runs, RBI, doubles, extra-base hits, total bases (226), runs scored and SLG (.514) while ranking second in hits, OPS (.864), triples (tied for second), tied for third in walks (60) and fourth in average and OBP (.350) all while playing in 114 games, second most on the team. Reynolds also ranks among Triple-A leaders in extra-base hits (T2nd) and doubles (5th).

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native has been a stalwart in the Bats lineup all season. Reynolds' 38 doubles rank fourth all-time for most doubles in a single season while his 63 extra-base hits are tied for second most in a single season and the most since Louisville Slugger Field opened in 2000. He turned in a 25-game on-base streak from June 24 to July 27, the second longest streak for Louisville this season. Over the stretch, Reynolds hit .327 (33-for-101) with eight doubles, two triples, six homers, 22 RBI, 27 runs and two stolen bases while also putting together an eight-game hit streak from July 5 to July 16.

Reynolds was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on April 24, 2022, and has played in 94 games with the Reds over the last two years and hit .245 (61-for-249) with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 23 RBI, 32 runs scored and five stolen bases.

Drafted in the second round by the New York Mets in 2012, Reynolds has played at every professional level, appearing in 1,150 total games. He has hit .271 (1,045-for-3,861) over his 11-year career and has set new career-high marks in doubles, home runs, extra-base hits, RBI and runs scored this season.

Below are the all-time winners of the Louisville Bats' Mary E. Barney MVP Award:

2023: Matt Reynolds

2022: Fernando Cruz

2021: TJ Frieldl

2020: *No Season*

2019: Aristides Aquino, Brian O'Grady

2018: Kevin Quackenbush

2017: Sebastian Elizalde

2016: Jermain Curtis, Hernan Iribarren

2015: Ramon Cabrera

2014: Jason Bourgeois

2013: Greg Reynolds

2012: J.J. Hoover

2011: Devin Mesoraco

2010: Zack Cozart

2009: Kevin Barker

2008: Jon Adkins, Kevin Barker

2007: Joey Votto

2006: Norris Hopper

