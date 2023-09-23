Jumbo Shrimp Drop Wild Game with Sounds, 10-9

NASHVILLE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mashed 17 hits on Saturday, but blew a four-run cushion in a 10-9 loss the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park.

With the Jumbo Shrimp (70-78, 38-36) ahead 8-5, Tyler Black was hit by a pitch to start the Sounds' (82-65, 42-31) sixth inning. Jahmai Jones followed with a single before Chris Roller tied the game with a three-run home run.

Jacksonville, which led 4-0 after their first at-bats, regained the advantage in the seventh. Jake Mangum doubled with one out. Two batters later, Troy Johnston singled him in to make it 9-8.

In the bottom of the seventh, though, an error allowed Black to reach. After a strikeout, Roller doubled. Following another strikeout, Brian Navarreto walked to load the bases. Another error allowed Black to score the tying run.

The Jumbo Shrimp were held off the board in the top of the eighth, and the Sounds made them pay for it. Jesse Winker walked to begin the bottom of the eighth. Following a fielder's choice, pinch-runner Monte Harrison stole second. A Black single coupled with an error allowed Harrison to score, giving Nashville their first lead of the game at 10-9.

In the ninth, Amaya reached second on a one-out error. Johnston walked and then Jerar Encarnacion singled to load the bases. However, Clayton Andrews (6-0) got the final two outs to seal the victory for the Sounds. Jacksonville left 15 runners on base, matching a season-high.

The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a huge lead in their first at-bats. Mangum led off the game with a single before Amaya homered. Johnston followed with a single before Encarnacion walked. An Allen single coupled with an error plated Johnston. Encarnacion then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Garrett Mitchell walked and Jackson Chourio singled to begin the bottom of the first. Following a strikeout, Darin Ruf walked to load the bases. Black notched an RBI single and a Jones sacrifice fly halved the advantage.

After a scoreless second inning, Encarnacion started the third with a base hit. After a pair of fly outs, Griffin Conine walked. C.J. Hinojosa then singled home Encarnacion to make it 5-2.

In the bottom of the third, Winker singled with two outs. Ruf followed by blasting a two-run homer to draw the Sounds within one.

Jacksonville, though, was able to get the runs back. Back-to-back two-out doubles by Johnston and Encarnacion cashed in a run in the fourth. In the fifth, Jordan Groshans led off with a walk. After a strikeout, singles by Hinojosa and Brian Miller loaded the bases for Mangum, who registered a sacrifice fly to put things at 7-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jackson Chourio drew a two-out walk before scoring on a Winker double.

Johnston started the top of the sixth by getting hit by a pitch. Following a pair of fly outs, consecutive base hits by Groshans and Conine, with the latter scoring a run, made it 8-5.

Jacksonville and Nashville conclude the 2023 season with Sunday's 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch. RHP Jake Walters (0-3, 6.71 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds LHP Aaron Ashby (0-1, 54.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

