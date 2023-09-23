IronPigs and WooSox Cancelled Saturday
September 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Saturday, September 23rd, game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox has been cancelled due to field conditions. The game will not be made up.
The series and season finale between the IronPigs and WooSox slated for Sunday, September 24 is still on as scheduled with first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for tomorrow's season finale or any home game during the 2024 season, subject to availability with some exclusions. If electing to exchange tickets for 2024, that may be done once tickets for the 2024 season are put on sale for the general public. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
