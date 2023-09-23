IronPigs and WooSox Cancelled Saturday

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Saturday, September 23rd, game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox has been cancelled due to field conditions. The game will not be made up.

The series and season finale between the IronPigs and WooSox slated for Sunday, September 24 is still on as scheduled with first pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for tomorrow's season finale or any home game during the 2024 season, subject to availability with some exclusions. If electing to exchange tickets for 2024, that may be done once tickets for the 2024 season are put on sale for the general public. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

