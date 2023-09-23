Bisons Unable to Keep up with Norfolk in 15-10 Loss

BUFFALO, NY - Despite a late game rally by the offense, the Buffalo Bisons fell 15-10 to the Norfolk Tides in a high scoring affair on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

Norfolk wasted no time getting on the board as Jackson Holliday hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot to right field that made it a 1-0 game.

The Bisons didn't let the Tide keep their lead for long as Orelvis Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the first that was long enough to score Rafael Lantigua from third for a 1-1 tie game. Damiano Palmegiani kept the scoring going for Buffalo this inning as he grounded out to the third baseman which allowed Nathan Lukes to score and give the Herd the lead, 2-1.

Norfolk tied the game up in the top of the third inning as Colton Cowser grounded out to second base and Holliday rounded home on the batted ball to make it a 2-2 ballgame.

The scoring continued for Norfolk in the top of the fourth inning as Kyle Stowers hit a solo home run to center field for a 3-2 Tides lead. Jose Godoy made it a 4-2 game with his single on a line drive to center field, scoring Lewin Diaz for the RBI. Holliday racked up his second RBI of the game as he singled on a line drive to right, allowing Shayne Fontana to reach home base for a 5-2 game.

Stevie Berman cut Norfolk's lead to 5-3 as he hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Martinez from third base in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bisons kept the scoring going this inning as Norfolk pitcher T.J. McFarland threw a wild pitch that allowed Palmegiani to score, 5-4.

Palmegiani came up clutch in a big way for the Bisons as he hit a no-doubt three-run blast over the left field wall, scoring Lantigua and Ernie Clement and giving the Herd a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Holliday kept his great game going as he doubled on a sharp line drive to center field in the top of the eighth inning, scoring Fontana and Godoy to give the Tides a 8-7 lead late in the game. Norfolk extended their lead to 9-7 when Coby Mayo singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Holliday. Stowers hit his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to make it a 11-7 game.

Steward Berroa kept the Herds chances alive in the bottom of the eighth inning as he singled on a ground ball to center field, scoring Berman to make it a 11-8 game late into the night. The momentum stayed in the Bisons favor as Lukes doubled on a line drive to center to score Leo Jimenez and make it a 11-9 game. Ernie Clement made it a one run game when he hit a sacrifice fly that was long enough to score Berroa for a 11-10 game.

The Tides stopped the Bisons comeback in its tracks though as Cowser doubled to right in the top of the ninth inning, scoring Godoy and Holliday for a 13-10 game. The scoring didn't stop there for Norfolk late in the game as Mayo made it a 15-10 game when his line drive RBI double scored Connor Norby and Cowser.

The Bisons will wrap up their season on Sunday afternoon with a 12:00 p.m. scheduled first pitch against Norfolk. RHP Andrew Bash gets the nod for the Bisons and RHP Justin Armbuester will be on the bump for Norfolk.

