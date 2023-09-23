Syracuse Falls to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Season's Penultimate Game, 6-4, on Saturday Night

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell in the second-to-last game of the season, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday night. The loss snaps Syracuse's three-game winning streak, but the Mets have still won three of the first five games in this six-game series.

After the first two innings were scoreless, Scranton/Wilkes (72-75, 38-35) jumped on Syracuse (61-84, 28-43) with two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to take a commanding 5-0 lead early on. In the top of the third inning, it took two batters to score two runs. Franchy Cordero started the frame with a single, quickly followed by a two-run homer from Carlos Narvaez to turn it into a 2-0 game.

In the fourth inning, Wilmer Difo walked to start the inning, followed by a one-out single from Nelson Medina that put two runners on base. That was followed by a two-run double from Cordero, and an RBI double from Narvaez that made it a 5-0 in the blink of an eye. The Mets starting pitcher, Justin Jarvis, was promptly pulled later on in the fourth after tossing three and one-third innings in his start. Jarvis allowed five runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

On the other side, Frankie Montas made a short rehab start for the RailRiders, tossing two scoreless innings to start the game with two strikeouts, no walks, and just one hit allowed. From there, it was the Will Warren show for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander "piggybacked" the start of Montas and was truly excellent, allowing just one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Saturday night's outing capped off a tremendous end to the season for Warren. In five appearances in September, Warren allowed just two earned runs in 28 and two-thirds innings on 15 hits with 36 strikeouts.

The lone run off of Warren was an RBI single from Jaylen Palmer in the fourth inning that drove in Brandon McIlwain and made it a 5-1 game. Palmer was active again as the Mets plated another run in the eighth inning to slice the deficit down to 5-2. After the first two batters went down in order, Carlos Cortes walked to extend the frame, moved to third on a Palmer single, and scored on an RBI single from Wyatt Young. Palmer finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles, two walks, and an RBI. Palmer has hits in four out of the first five games this week and has driven in four total runs.

It remained 5-2 into the top of the ninth when the RailRiders added a little insurance via an RBI double from Jake Lamb that plated Narvaez, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. By the end of the evening, it was a productive evening for plenty of members of the RailRiders lineup. Five different players reached base multiple times and four separate players scored runs. Cordero and Narvaez also drove in multiple runs in the game.

The Syracuse Mets entered the bottom of the ninth down 6-2 but with recent history on their side. Syracuse won on walk-offs each of the past two nights and 14 prior times in the 2023 season. Syracuse got the home crowd excited in the bottom of the ninth when the first two batters, Jose Peroza and Danny Mendick, reached to start the frame on a walk and error respectively. After a Joe Suozzi strikeout briefly quelled the rally, Daniel Palka reignited the flame when he crushed a double to right field that scored Peroza and moved Mendick to third to make it a 6-3 ballgame. After a McIlwain strikeout put the Mets down to their final out, Carlos Cortes came to the plate and rolled a soft groundball to the mound that looked like it would end the game. However, Zac Houston misplayed the ball on the mound for the RailRiders, which allowed Mendick to score while Palka moved to third and Cortes occupied first in what was now a 6-4 game. Palmer promptly walked to load up the bases and improbably extend the contest yet again. That forced Houston's exit from the game and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to go to the bullpen one final time. Jesús Liranzo came out of the pen looking to seal the deal, and on the first pitch he threw to Wyatt Young, Liranzo induced a fly ball that curled down the right-field line and looked like it might fall down for a hit to tie the game. However, Franchy Cordero made a sliding catch to save the game and hand the RailRiders a 6-4 win.

Syracuse concludes the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Right-hander José Chacin is scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Clayton Beeter for the RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

