Knights Lose 7-3 to Redbirds on Saturday

September 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(MEMPHIS, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the rain-shortened five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 7-3 from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN on Saturday night. The Knights battled right to the end, putting two runners on base in the top of the ninth inning. Despite the strong effort, the Knights fell to the Redbirds for the third-straight game.

Charlotte left fielder Tyler Naquin got the Knights off to a quick 1-0 start in the top of the first inning thanks to a solo home run. The 442-foot blast was his ninth of the season. The Knights added a second home run on the night in the top of the eighth inning when third baseman José Rodríguez connected on a 366-foot home run. The solo shot was his third of the season with the Knights.

The Knights tallied a total of nine hits on the night and four players compiled multi-hit games (José Rodríguez, Nate Mondou, Yoelqui Céspedes and Laz Rivera). All four players had two hits apiece in the loss on Saturday night.

RHP Brent Honeywell (0-1, 7.04) started the game on Saturday for Charlotte and was hit with the loss after he allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings. The loss was his first as a member of the Knights.

The Memphis offense scored six runs over the first three innings and never looked back. Chase Pinder had two hits on the night, including his sixth home run of the season. Kramer Roberston also had a solid day for the Redbirds. He had two hits and two RBI for Memphis in the game four-win.

Saturday's loss was Charlotte's 96th of the season. The two teams will conclude the 2023 regular season with game five of the five-game series on Sunday afternoon from AutoZone Park. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET from Memphis, TN on Sunday.

