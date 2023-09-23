RailRiders Drop Mets, 6-4

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 6-4 on Saturday Night. Will Warren recorded a win in his final start of the season and Carlos Narvaez homered in the victory.

The RailRiders took an early lead in the third thanks to a Carlos Narvaez home run. After Franchy Cordero launched a 115.1 mph single, Narvaez brought them both in with his 10th long ball in Triple-A. The visitors lead 2-0.

SWB tacked on more offense in the fourth. Wilmer Difo led off with a walk and Nelson Medina singled to put runners on the corners. A two-run double from Cordero plated them both. Narvaez followed with a two-bagger of his own for a 5-0 advantage.

The Mets broke up the shutout in the bottom half. An RBI single from Jaylen Palmer scored Brandon McIlwain for their first run of the game.

Syracuse added one more in the eighth with a base knock from Wyatt Young to bring home a run for a 5-2 game.

The RailRiders got it right back however. Narvaez was hit by a pitch to get on base and raced home on Jake Lamb's scorching double.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Mets were looking for their third straight rally. After a leadoff walk and an error put two on, Daniel Palka doubled in a run for a 6-3 contest. Carlos Cortes knocked in one more, but Cordero made a game saving catch in right field to end it there.

Frankie Montas pitched two scoreless innings on a Major League rehab assignment. He struck out two on 25 pitches. Will Warren (W, 7-4) took the bulk of the working tossing five frames of one run ball. The righty struck out seven. Jesus Liranzo (S,1) got the final out of the ball game with the bases loaded to take the save.

Justin Jarvis (L, 0-7) got the start allowing five runs in three and a third innings.

The RailRiders and Mets wrap up their series and the season tomorrow at NBT Bank Stadium. Righty Clayton Beeter is set to get the start with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Thank you for following Scranton/Wilkes-Barre all season long!

