Saints and Mud Hens Game Canceled Due to Rain, Final Game of Season on Sunday
September 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Mother Nature wanted one last opportunity to wreak havoc before the 2023 season ends. The St. Paul Saints and Toledo Mud Hens game on Saturday night at CHS Field was canceled due to rain and will not be made up. The two teams will play the final game of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon at noon.
Fans that purchased tickets for Saturday night's game via online or over the phone will have vouchers, equal to their ticket value, placed in their online account. Those vouchers can be used for Sunday's game or any 2024 game. Fans that purchased tickets in person, can redeem those tickets at the box office for Sunday's game or in 2024.
The Saints send RHP Patrick Murphy (6-3, 3.54) to the mound and the Mud Hens are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
