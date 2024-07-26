Woodpeckers Drop Two in Twin Bill

Kinston, NC - Starting pitchers Alain Pena and Kolton Curtis went toe-to-toe early, each tossing three scoreless frames. Curtis was lifted in the top of the fourth for Wilian Bormie who quickly retired the Fayetteville side in his first inning of relief.

The scoreless tie was broken up on a controversial call in the bottom of the fifth with two runners on base against Pena. Marcos Torres yanked a deep fly down the right field line that hooked towards the foul pole and was ruled a three-run home run. Manager Ricky Rivera argued that the ball landed foul, but the ruling stood for a 3-0 Down East lead.

Pena (L, 3-2) avoided any further damage and went on to record his second quality start of the season, closing a scoreless sixth inning with his seventh strikeout of the night.

Fayetteville nearly mounted a full comeback in the top of the sixth, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Kenni Gomez scored from third when catcher Julian Brock attempted to throw out Alejandro Nunez stealing second and skipped the throw into center field. Chase Jaworsky then drove Nunez home on a double, good for his team-high 20th of the season.

Bormie (W, 4-2) recovered with a scoreless seventh inning, working around a two-out double from Yamal Encarnacion. He struck out Waner Luciano for the final out, stranding the tying run in scoring position to secure the Down East victory.

Game 2

RHP Yanquiel Sanchez (L, 0-1) made his Fayetteville debut on the mound after being added from the FCL Astros on Thursday. The 23-year-old righty out of Cuba struck out seven and allowed a tough-run in the bottom of the fourth when a third strike to Erick Alvarez got by the catcher and allowed Arturo Disla to score from third for a 1-0 lead.

The lone run proved to be enough support for the Down East pitching staff. Bryan Mendoza (W, 4-4) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings and Victor Simeon (SV, 2) closed it out with a two-inning save.

Fayetteville's best chance to level the game came in the top of the sixth when Kenni Gomez tripled to right field. Gomez ended up being stranded at third as Jancel Villarroel lined out to third and Chase Jaworsky struck out to end the threat.

The series will continue on Saturday night at Grainger Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 PM.

