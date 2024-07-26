GreenJackets Rained Out for Second Straight Night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: For the second night in a row, heavy storms in the area derailed the GreenJackets' attempts to get a game in before a pitch could be thrown.

Pelicans Ballpark took on an excessive amount of rainfall once again, and future forecasted storms prompted the early dismissal of the game. Unlike last night's game, which will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, tonight's game is canceled outright with no opportunity for a makeup. It is the 2nd canceled game of the season for Augusta, and first since May 5th at home against Charleston.

The GreenJackets will play a doubleheader consisting of two 7-inning games tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch of game one slated for 4:00. Game 2 will begin approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. The day will make up the 4th doubleheader of the season for Augusta, and the second in the last 6 days. The series finale will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, with a standard 9-inning game beginning at 6:35 PM.

The GreenJackets will finally return home on July 30th, hosting the Down East Wood Ducks for the first and only time in their final season of existence before moving to Spartanburg. Tickets for the week's slate of games can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling 803-349-9467.

