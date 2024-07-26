Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Lynchburg 7.26

July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-2, 4.86 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with RHP Kyle Scott (4-3, 3.58 ERA).

Look for your lost shaker of salt tonight at Segra Park for Margaritaville night presented by AMAROK. We'll be giving away a Fireflies Hawaiian Shirt to the first 1,000 fans in attendance after the gates open at 6 pm and concessions stands will have Margarita Bats and Cheeseburgers in Paradise. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

------------------------

CHARLES, MITCHELL PROVIDE WALK-OFF EXCITEMENT THURSDAY: The Fireflies split their doubleheader with the Lynchburg Hillcats Thursday night at Segra Park. Columbia lost game one 4-1 and won game two 4-3 as the team beat the rain with a two-run walk-off single. Game One The Fireflies fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-1 in game one of the doubleheader, but the bullpen was able to string together three hitless innings to keep the bats within striking distance late. Lynchburg broke the scoreless tie in the third inning when they scored four runs off Fireflies starter Hiro Wyatt. Game Two Austin Charles provided the hit and Blake Mitchell provided the hustle to propel Columbia to a 4-3 walk-off victory against the Lynchburg Hillcats in game two Thursday night. It was Charles' second walk-off hit of the season. The bats came to life in the bottom of the seventh. That set the table for Austin Charles with the bases loaded. Charles smashed a single to left-center that scored McNair to tie the game 3-3. Tommy Hawke threw a one hopper to the plate to cut down Cepero for the second out of the inning then Blake Mitchell advanced to third ahead of an errant throw from Lynchburg's catcher, Manuel Mejias. Mitchell motored around third and to the plate to win the game 4-3.

MARVELOUS MARTIN: Logan Martin rebounded in the opener against Lynchburg in a big way. The righty spun five one-run frames, holding the Hillcats to a Jaison Chourio solo homer in the first. He also churned out a career-high seven punchouts in the blowout victory.

WALK-OFF FUN: Last night was the Fireflies third walk-off winner of the season and the second off the bat of Austin Charles, who also has a two-RBI sacrifice fly walk-off winner. That was Columbia's last walk-off win, May 10 vs the Salem Red Sox. The third walk-off winner came April 9 and the winning run scored on a wild pitch to bring home Erick Torres.

STEADY PROGRESS: Mauricio Veliz has worked his way back from a finger injury this year and has been on a roll in his last few starts. Sunday, Veliz threw 48 pitches, 30 for strikes as he spun four one-hit innings against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a five-inning win for the Columbia Fireflies.

THIS IS 45: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in an RBI, giving him 45 on the young season. In 2023 only oneFireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 1.95. Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 16.2 innings (0.54 ERA). In his last 12 outings, he has 19 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.6% walk rate.

BUYING HANSELL STOCK: Josh Hansell had an up and down start to his Fireflies' tenure, but the 6'6" righty has rounded into form the last few weeks. In yesterday's doubleheader he worked four frames while allowing only one earned run. That means over his last three appearances, Hansell has allowed only one earned run over 10.1 innings (0.87 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.