Wood Ducks Take Doubleheader

July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







GAME 1

The Wood Ducks hosted the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a doubleheader. Game 1 started at 5pm. The Woodpeckers started the game with a strikeout, followed by a walk, and then a ground out including a double play. The Wood Ducks went three up, three down to end the first inning. Fayetteville stranded two base runners in the top of the second, while the Wood Ducks stranded one. The Woodpeckers started the third inning with A. Hernandez reaching on a fielding error by Wood Ducks shortstop, Vargas. But Hernandez was ultimately left stranded. It was a quick bottom of the third with the Wood Ducks going three up, three down again. The Woodies and Woodpeckers were tied at 0 after three innings.

Fayetteville again leaves a runner stranded on first during the fourth inning, and again the Woodies go three up, three down. The Woodpeckers had a quick top of the fifth inning with two strikeouts and a groundout. The Wood Ducks on the other hand got hot. Mejia is walked followed by a single by Blackmon. Torres hits a homerun scoring both Mejia and Blackmon. Woodies lead 3-0 after five innings. The sixth inning starts with the Woodpeckers Manager (Rivera) getting ejected by the Homeplate umpire (Arredondo). Fayetteville is able to score 2 runs on a walk, single, stolen base and double. The Wood Ducks stranded one base runner in the bottom of the sixth. Woodies up 3-2 after six innings. Again, Fayetteville ends up stranding a baserunner at the top of the 7th. Woodies win 3-2.

Woodies win 3-2 on 3 three hits, and two errors. Fayetteville left 6 baserunners stranded, with the Wood Ducks only stranding two.

GAME 2

Game 2 of the doubleheader had a quick first inning with both teams going three up, three down.

The Woodpeckers and the Wood Ducks both leave one stranded in the second inning. Fayetteville again left a runner stranded. The Wood Ducks had a chance to score in the third, but Pollard was thrown out trying to steal home. After three innings the game was tied 0-0.

Fayetteville was able to get two runners on in the fourth, but they were ultimately left stranded.

The Wood Ducks string together a double and single followed by a walk and a wild pitch to go up 1- 0 after four innings. The Woodpeckers go three up, three down in the top of the fifth. The Woodies

left one stranded in the bottom of the fifth. Gomez hits a triple for the Woodpeckers in the top of the sixth, but like all the baserunners before, he is left stranded. Disla hits a two-out double for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the sixth but is left on the bases. Woodies still up 1-0 after six innings.

Fayetteville ended the game with two groundouts and a strikeout. The Wood Ducks won 1-0.

The Woodies won 1-0 on 5 hits. Fayetteville left five on base, with the Woodies leaving 3.

The Wood Ducks host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for game five tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm. Gates open at 4:00 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Pepsi Saturday. The first 1,000 fans will receive a white Wood Ducks tribute hat presented by Stallings Plumbing, Heating, & A/C. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

