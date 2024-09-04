Woodies Beat GreenJackets, 4-3

September 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted Game 2 of the series against the Augusta GreenJackets tonight.

It was a quick first inning with both teams going three up, three down. Augusta started the top of the second with two walks. The GreenJackets scored one run on a pass ball and another run on a single by Machado. The Woodies left one runner stranded in the bottom of the second after Hartl singled on a line drive to center field. Augusta scored another run in the top of the third via, a single, passed ball, and a double. The Wood Ducks had one base runner stranded in the bottom of the third inning after a fielding error by the GreenJackets first baseman (Guerra). The GreenJackets were up 3-0 after three innings.

Augusta started the top of the fourth with a single from Steels, but then the very next batter hit into a double play followed by a groundout to end the half inning. The Wood Ducks again leave a runner stranded on second after a double from Hartl. The GreenJackets went three up, three down in the top of the fifth inning. As it is becoming a pattern, the Wood Ducks left another base runner stranded this time after Pollard was walked to end the fifth inning. It was a quick sixth inning with neither team scoring. The GreenJackets were up 3-0 after six innings.

Augusta left one runner on in the top of the seventh after Machado was walked. The Woodies had a busy bottom of the seventh inning scoring three runs. It started with Cabrera being hit by a pitch followed by back-to-back singles, to score one run and loaded the bases. Two more runs scored after a fielding error by the GreenJackets first baseman (Verdung). After seven innings the game was tied 3-3. It was a quick eighth and ninth inning as both teams went three up, three down. The game went into extra innings after being tied 3-3 after nine. Steels started at second base for the GreenJackets were he was left stranded after three consecutive strikeouts. Pollard started on second for the Woodies and was able to advance to third after ag round out by De Jesus. Pollard was able to score on a single line drive to left field by Vargas.

The Woodies beat the GreenJackets 4-3 on 5 hits and 0 errors. The GreenJackets scored 3 on 4 hits and 0 errors. Susac was awarded the win for the Wood Ducks after pitching 1.0 innings giving up 0 hits and striking out three. Rivas was given the loss for the GreenJackets after pitching 0.1 innings giving up 1 hit. The GreenJackets left 4 base runners on, while the Woodies left 7.

The Wood Ducks host the August GreenJackets for game 3 of the series tomorrow evening at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 6 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Thirsty Thursday! Come enjoy $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.