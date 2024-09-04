Nats Inch Closer to Playoffs with 4-1 Win

September 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Neither pitching staff allowed an earned run, but the Freddies came away with a 4-1 victory. FXBG is now 37-24 (72-55), and the Hillcats are 28-31 (65-60).

The Nationals broke through with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Nate Ochoa and Cristhian Vaquero each singled, then moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Seaver King then put a ball in play to the right side, and the throw to the plate was off line which allowed Ochoa to score the first run of the game.

FredNat starter Travis Sthele worked quickly through the first five innings, but ran into some trouble in the sixth. An E5 and a single put two runners aboard, before a wild pitch put them both in scoring position. Ryan Cesarini lifted a sac fly into deep right field to plate a run, but Sthele navigated through the rest of the frame unscathed, to keep the game tied at 1-1.

In the home seventh, Sam Petersen opened the inning with a double. After Nate Ochoa drew a walk, a double steal put two in scoring position. Seaver King again put a ball in play that was mishandled at first base, which allowed Petersen to score and give the Freddies the lead. Brenner Cox tacked on another run with his RBI single the other way, then another E3 let King score to make it 4-1 Nationals.

Alexander Meckley worked the final two innings for the Nats, allowing two hits and two walks but no damage as Fredericksburg won 4-1. Adam Bloebaum (1-0) earned his first FredNat win, Caden Favors (0-3) took the loss, and Meckley picked up his first pro save. The Nationals magic number to clinch a playoff berth is now 2.

In game three, Angel Roman (0-0, 3.55) gets the nod against Kyle Scott (6-4, 3.03) in a 7:05 start.

