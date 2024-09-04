Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 9.4

September 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Tonight, the Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Josh Hansell (3-2, 2.73 ERA) takes the bump for the Fireflies and Charleston counters with RHP Gary Gill Hill (4-3, 2.75 ERA).

Tonight is the final Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer night at Segra Park. You can bring your dog with you to the game for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket. It's also a White Claw Wednesday, where fans can enjoy $5 White Claw Seltzers at concession stands. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP ELIMINATES FIREFLIES FROM PLAYOFFS: The Fireflies starting pitching was incredible out of the shoot, allowing one run over 9.1 innings in the doubleheader Tuesday, but Columbia was swept 3-2 and 2-1 by the Charleston RiverDogs and subsequently eliminated from playoff contention for the 2024 season. Game One Charleston rallied in the ninth against the Fireflies and Elvis Novas. Novas worked a scoreless eighth before surrendering a walk to Narciso Polanco then back-to-back singles to Adrian Santana and Jhon Diaz. After Angel Mateo grounded into a fielder's choice to get the out at home, Novas issued a wild pitch to score Santana to make it a one run game with runners at first and second. Then Connor Hujsak laced a walk-off single to the left-center gap to take game one 3-2. The Fireflies entered game one with a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Aldrin Lucas and Lizandro Rodriguez scored behind two scoreless innings from Logan Martin to start off this game, which began July 16. Game Two Yunior Marte was stellar in his debut. Marte went 4.1 innings and allowed five hits and one run while punching out four batters before he handed the ball to the bullpen. Juan Martinez (L, 1-1) allowed one inherited runner and a run of his own to score over 1.2 innings and then Ismael Michel closed out the game with a scoreless seventh frame. The Fireflies got on the board first in game two. Carter Frederick reached on a fielding error from third baseman Carlos Colmenarez to start the inning.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After allowing four runs in yesterday's doubleheader, Columbia's bullpen slipped to the second-best mark in all of Minor League Baseball with a 3.05 ERA over 536.1 innings in 2024. The club's bullpen record is 44-23 with 34 saves on the season. The pen has also punched out 573 opponents this season while holding opposing teams to a .223 average. The first-place team is the Midland Rockhounds who are 35-26 with a 2.94 ERA over 499.0 innings of work this season. The club has struck out 503 batters while holding opponents to a .213 average.

DAZZLING DEBUT: Last night, Yunior Marte made his Carolina League debut. He worked 4.1 innings and allowed just a single run off of five scattered hits while the righty punched out four hitters. He'll start his Carolina League career with a 2.08 ERA after recording a 9.92 ERA in the ACL this season.

THIS IS 60: Tuesday, Austin Charles drove in two RBI thanks to a late homer to give him 60 RBI on the campaign. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 55 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Wednesday, Felix Arronde struck out one over a handful of innings as he got a no-decision at Augusta. The righty leads the Fireflies with 98 punchouts on the season. His 98 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single-season for the Fireflies since 2020. Both Adrian Alcantara (2021) and Shane Panzini (2023) also have 98 strikeouts for the most in a single year since the schedule was shortened to 132 games.

