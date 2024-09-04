Rosario's Two-Run Homer Brings Pelicans 2-1 Win Over Woodpeckers

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won the first game of the series over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2-1 on Wednesday night. The win pushed the Pelicans to a 31-27 record in the second half and 60-64 overall. Fayetteville dropped to 23-36 in the second half and 52-73 overall.

Alfonsin Rosario's (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) two-run home run in the top of the seventh propelled the Pelicans to victory. Myrtle Beach racked up just two hits in the win.

Yenrri Rojas (5-5) tossed four shutout frames to earn the victory with four hits and three walks sacrificed to two strikeouts. Vince Reilly locked down the final inning to pick up the save. Starter Tyler Schlaffer lasted four innings with one unearned run and seven strikeouts.

Fayetteville leadoff hitter Joseph Sullivan (3-5) led the home team with three singles and a run scored. The Woodpeckers' only run came on a Jancel Villarroel (1-3, RBI, BB) RBI single in the bottom of the third. The Woodpeckers went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Rafael Gonzalez (0-2) allowed the home run and took the loss after logging a 2 1/3 inning outing. Starter Anderson Brito stretched 4 2/3 innings with no runs allowed and four strikeouts.

The series continues on Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m.

