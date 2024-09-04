Pitching Propels Mudcats to Shutout Victory

September 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats used four pitchers that combined to issue just five-hits en route to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (77-48 overall, 36-24second half) jumped out to a first inning lead on back-to-back hits from Eric Bitonti and Marco Dinges to score the opening run of the contest.

That would end up being more than enough for the Mudcats pitchers as Mason Molina worked three scoreless innings in his second professional start.

Following the Carolina starter another 2024 Brewers draft selection took the mound as Tyson Hardin (W, 1-0) dealt 2.1 scoreless innings with a pair of punch outs to preserve the lead and notch his first professional victory.

The Mudcats would add to the lead in the fourth inning as Reece Walling smashed a groundball to the second basemen Steven Ondina who gobbled up the groundball but threw off target to first allowing Daniel Guilarte to score from second and give Carolina a 2-0 lead.

Delmarva (50-76 overall, 27-34 second half) had their best scoring chance in the sixth inning against Harrison Durow with two on but could not push through.

In the last of the eighth, the Mudcats added a pair of insurance runs when Blayberg Diaz guided a two-out, two-run single down the right field line and a 4-0 lead.

Anferny Reyes worked the ninth inning to complete the 4-0 shutout victory for the Mudcats.

The series continues Thursday night at Five County Stadium when the Carolina sends RHP Bryan Rivera (1-1, 4.09) to the mound and Delmarva counters with RHP Braxton Bragg (4-6, 3.35). First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

