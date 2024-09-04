Shorebirds Blanked by Mudcats on Wednesday Night

September 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (50-77, 27-35) suffered their second-straight loss to the Carolina Mudcats (77-48, 36-24) on Wednesday as they were defeated 4-0.

The Mudcats grabbed a first-inning lead for the second night in a row as they used a two-out, RBI double by Marco Dinges to take a 1-0 advantage.

Reece Walling extended Carolina's lead in the fourth with an RBI single as Daniel Guilarte came in to score, making it 2-0.

Riley Cooper entered to pitch in the fifth and kept the Mudcats off the board by dealing three scoreless frames upon entering to keep it a 2-0 entering the eighth.

However, the Mudcats plated a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a two-out, two-run single by Blayberg Diaz to make it a 4-0 game.

Delmarva could not get any runs against Carolina's pitching staff and would 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Reliever Tyson Hardin (1-0) earned the win with starter Eccel Correa (2-4) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds send Braxton Bragg to the mound on Thursday as they seek their first victory of the series. He'll face Bryan Rivera for the Mudcats, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

