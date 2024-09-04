Figueroa Lifts Fireflies to 7-0 Win on Two Homer Night

September 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Derlin Figueroa at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Derlin Figueroa at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - Derlin Figueroa supplied the offense with a two homer evening and the Fireflies used three pitchers to secure their ninth shutout of the season in a 7-0 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday night at Segra Park.

The Fireflies jumped on the scoreboard quickly in the bottom of the first inning. After Daniel Vazquez drew a walk, Derlin Figueroa mashed his 11th homer of the season over the right-center fence to push Columbia to a 2-0 advantage.

Figueroa came up again with Vazquez on first base in the fourth. He demolished the baseball beyond the right field fence to push Columbia's lead to 6-0. Blake Mitchell was the last Fireflies player to have a multi-homer game. Mitchell accomplished the feat May 30 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Josh Hansell (W, 4-2) was dominant for Columbia Wednesday night. The righty spun a career-high five innings while striking out seven and allowing just one hit before he got the ball to Henson Leal and the Fireflies bullpen.

Leal worked two scoreless innings before passing the ball to Doug Kirkland in the eighth inning. The righty spun a pair of scoreless innings to lock down Columbia's ninth shutout of the season.

The bats weren't done doing damage there. Patience was the name of the game for the Fireflies in the second as Gary Gill Hill (L, 4-4) served up back-to-back singles to Callan Moss and Erick Pena to start the inning, before walking Colton Becker to load the bases then Erick Torres to plate Moss and increase the Fireflies lead to 3-0. Gill Hill tossed a two out wild pitch to the backstop to score Pena giving Columbia a pair of runs in the second and a 4-0 lead.

Austin Charles laced a one out triple on the inside of the right field chalk to start off the seventh inning and came around on a Dionmy Salon pinch-hit ground out to move Columbia's lead to 7-0.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Hiro Wyatt (2-1, 2.45 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jose Urbina (0-0, 6.75 ERA).

Tomorrow is USC Night presented by E.F. Martin on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Fans who get to the game early will receive a neon USC rally towel and everyone can enjoy our Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials where fans can have $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.