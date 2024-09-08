Wood Ducks Drop Season Finale

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted their final game today against the Augusta GreenJackets Augusta left on base runner on in the top of the first after single from Garcia. Barroso hit a single for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the first, but then got caught trying to steal second. In similar fashion to the first inning the GreenJackets left one runner on afer a single from Machado. The Wood Ducks went three up, three down to end the inning. It was a quick third inning as both teams went three up, three down. The game was tied 0-0 after three innings.

The GreenJackets scored one in the top of the fourth via a double from Kern and a single from Sanchez. The bases were then loaded after back-to-back walks, but both runners were left on base.

The Woodies scored a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth after a walk to De Jesus and a single by Hartl. The game was tied 1-1 after four innings. Augusta scored three in the top of the fifth, which started with a single from Guanipa, who then stole second base. Verdung then reached on a fielder's choice to put runners on first and second. Bases were then loaded by Dumitru getting walked. A single from Kern scored two runs, then a ground out by Machado scored another.

Guerrero reached first on a fielding error by the Augusta shortstop (Magee). Gerrero advanced to second thanks to a single by Pollard. Which allowed both runners advanced after a wild pitch by Augusta (Shafer). Both runners were left on base. The GreenJackets were up 4-1 after five innings.

Augusta left two runners on in the top of the sixth after a walk to Magee and Verdung. The Woodies loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth via a single by Brock and a walk to Barroso and Cabrera.

All runners were left stranded. The GreenJackets were up 4-1 after six innings.

Sanchez reached first on a throwing error by the Woodies shortstop (Pollard) in the top of the seventh, followed by a walk to Machado. De La Cruz ended up hitting into a double play to end the half inning and leave one base runner stranded. The Woodies went three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh. The GreenJackets and the Wood Ducks both went three up, three down in eighth inning. Augusta left two stranded in the top of the ninth after a walk to Dumitru and Machado being hit by a pitch. The Woodies left two on in the bottom of the ninth after a single by Guerrero and Pollard being hit by a pitch.

The GreenJackets beat the Woodies 4-1 on 8 hits and 2 errors. The Woodies scored 1 on 5 hits and 1 error. Shafer was awarded the win for the GreenJackets after pitching 5.0 innings giving up 3 hits and striking out 9. Rivas was given the save for Augusta after pitching 1.0 inning giving up one hit and striking out one. Jekielek was given the loss for the Wood Ducks after pitching 0.1 innings, giving up two hits. The GreenJackets left 13base runners on, while the Woodies left 8.

The Wood Ducks are having a final sale of everything left this upcoming week on Tuesday, September 10th through Friday, September 13th from 3pm-8pm at the stadium. Come get your final Wood Ducks apparel, memorabilia, etc. while you can! Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

