Fireflies Lose Wild Finale 8-7

September 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies rallied, scoring a pair of runs in the final inning, but couldn't overcome the Charleston RiverDogs, as they fell 8-7 in the final game at Segra Park in 2024 Sunday night.

With Erick Torres and Derlin Figueroa on the basepaths, Austin Charles smashed a high fly ball to right-center field that fell for a double, plating the two runners to cut Charleston's lead to 8-7 with a pair of outs. Hyungchan Um came up to the dish with the tying run in scoring position, but struck out to end the game.

Doug Kirkland pitched a scoreless final inning for the Fireflies to keep the offense within striking distance. Prior to him, both Juan Martinez and Henson Leal spun a pair of innings while allowing runs as Charleston and Columbia went back and forth. Yunior Marte (L, 0-1) started the game and allowed five runs in four innings off eight hits.

The RiverDogs used a litany of pitchers. Seven arms threw, starting with Jeremy Pilon who worked three innings while allowing three runs. Samuel Mejia earned the save, his fifth of the year after allowing two runs in the ninth.

Charleston struck gold in the first inning against Yunior Marte. After Aidan Smith reached on an infield single, Emilien Pitre slapped an RBI triple down the right field line to break the scoreless tie. Pitre came home on a wild pitch and then Jhon Diaz closed out the inning with an RBI double that plated Zack Hujsak, who reached on a walk, to make the lead 3-0 heading to the bottom of the first inning.

The RiverDogs added another pair in the third inning. Aidan Smith led the inning off with a double then came around on an Emilien Pitre single. After Pitre swiped second, Jhon Diaz laced a triple to the right-center gap, giving Charleston a four-run advantage 5-1.

The Fireflies first hit came in the third inning. After the first two outs were recorded, Daniel Vazquez and Austin Charles drew back-to-back walks. Next, Jeremy Pilon tossed a wild pitch to advance the two runners and Hyungchan Um slashed a two RBI single to left to cut Charleston's lead to 5-3.

Jeremy Pilon walked three-consecutive batters with one out in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Colton Becker dribbled a groundout to shortstop that allowed Hyungchan Um to score and cut Charleston's lead to 3-1.

