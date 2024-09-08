FredNats Close Regular Season in Winning Fashion

September 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats wrapped up their 2024 regular season with a 7-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats. FXBG finishes the year 39-26 (74-57), and Lynchburg ends at 30-33 (67-62).

The Nats manufactured a run in the home half of the third inning. Kelvin Diaz singled, stole second base, moved to third on a ground ball, before Seaver King drove him in with a sac fly to make it 1-0 Freddies.

Sam Petersen pushed the lead to 2-0 with his own sac fly in the fourth inning, then a wild pitch and E5 allowed two more runs to score. Finally, Seaver King worked a bases-loaded walk which made it 5-0 Nationals after four frames.

Bennett Thompson got the Hillcats on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, but Kelvin Diaz matched that with a two-run single in the bottom half.

The FredNat bullpen continued their excellent week, closing down the game with four scoreless frames to wrap up a 7-2 FredNat win. Alexander Meckley (1-0) earned his first pro win, and Rafe Schlesinger (0-2) lost for the second time this week.

Next up for the FredNats is a first round playoff matchup, against the Carolina Mudcats. Game one is set for Tuesday, September 10th at VACU Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05.

