Pelicans End Season with 8-0 Victory over Woodpeckers

September 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In the final game of the regular season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-0 on Sunday evening. With the win, the Pelicans finished 62-67 and 33-30 in the second half, while the Woodpeckers completed their season at 55-75 and 26-38 in the second half.

The Pelicans outhit the Woodpeckers 13-2 as Anderson Suriel (3-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI) and Alfonsin Rosario (3-4, 2 RBI) led the team with three-hit games. Cameron Sisneros (1-5, HR, RBI) hit his third home run of the season as well.

Starter Kenten Egbert (7-2) capped off his season with six shutout frames with two hits and one walk allowed and six strikeouts. Jeral Vizcaino closed out the final three innings without allowing a hit and four strikeouts.

Both of Fayetteville's hits were doubles as Jancel Villarroel (1-3, 2B, BB) and Rabel Colon (1-3, 2B) each collected hits. The Woodpeckers walked just once and were hit by a pitch to total just four baserunners.

Woodpeckers' starter Julio Marte (2-7) allowed four earned runs in his 3 1/3 innings to take the loss. Despite allowing eight runs off 13 hits, the Woodpeckers struck out 14 batters with just two walks in the loss.

The Pelicans missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Opening Night 2025 is set for Friday, April 4th, at Charleston.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.