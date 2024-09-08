Woodpeckers End 2024 Season with Fan Appreciation Night

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75, 25-38 2nd Half) welcomed fans inside of Segra Stadium for the final ballgame of the 2024 season on Sunday night and dropped an 8-0 shutout to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (62-67, 33-30).

Myrtle Beach took control of the game with a four-run top of the fourth inning against Julio Marte (L, 2-7) and Twine Palmer. Four straight hits from Owen Ayers, Eriandys Ramon, Drew Bowser and Anderson Suriel led to a pair of runs and a 4-0 Pelicans advantage. Two more runs crossed in the inning on a dropped third strike and return throw to the plate from first base that sailed to the backstop.

Cameron Sisneros and Anderson Suriel put the finishing touches on the 8-0 final with solo homers in the fifth and eighth.

Fayetteville's lineup was held to just two hits, doubles from Jancel Villarroel and Rabel Colon. Only four runners reached bases all night and all four were left stranded.

The Woodpeckers now enter the offseason and will return to action on April 4th, 2025 with a three-game home series against the Lynchburg Hillcats to begin the franchise's sixth season.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753944/final/box

