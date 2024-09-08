Shorebirds Finish 2024 Season with Win over Mudcats

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (53-78, 30-36) ended the 2024 regular season with a 9-3 victory over the Carolina Mudcats (78-51, 37-27).

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds struck with a sacrifice fly by Edwin Amparo that brought home Colin Tuft from third, giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds used the long ball in the fifth to grow their advantage as Colin Tuft started the frame with a two-run shot, his first homer as a pro. Edwin Amparo followed him with his second home run of the week putting Delmarva ahead 4-0.

Blake Money finished his season with a strong start as he dealt five scoreless innings, matching his career high with seven strikeouts.

Miguel Rodriguez pushed across another run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to right as Elis Cuevas touched home, giving the Shorebirds a 5-0 edge.

Delmarva took advantage of a throwing error on a pickoff in the sixth, allowing Colin Tuft to score to make it a 6-0 lead.

The Mudcats cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the eighth as they used a two-run double by Daniel Guilarte and an RBI single by Reece Walling to make it a 6-3 game entering the ninth.

Braylin Tavera answered all three runs on one swing with his first homer of the season in the top of the ninth to put a bow on a 9-3 win for the Shorebirds in the final game of the regular season.

Blake Money (4-7) earned the win as the starter with Joe Glassey (3) picking up the save. Reliever, Eric Prado (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Carolina.

