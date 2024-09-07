Wood Ducks Fall in 2024's Penultimate Game

September 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted game 5 of the series against the Augusta GreenJackets today. It was a busy first inning for both teams, a they both scored two runs. The GreenJackets started off with a walk to Verdung followed by a double from Dumitru to score Verdung. Then a single by Steels allowed Dumitru to score. Augusta ended up stranding two base runners in the top of the first. The Woodies started the bottom of the first with a double from Pollard followed by a sacrifice bunt by Vargas and a Single by Lopez to score one run. Then a wild pitch by the GreenJackets (Bagwell) allowed Lopez to advance to second who was then able to score on a double by Mejia.

The Woodies left one base runner stranded in the first. Augusta left one base runner on in the top of the second after a walk to Magee. The Woodies also had a base runner in the second who ended up getting out on a double play to end the inning. The GreenJackets left one base runner on after Steels grounds into a force out to the Woodies shortstop (Vargas) getting out Verdung after his single. In similar fashion the Wood Ducks also left a base runner on after a single from Lopez. The game was tied 2-2 after three innings.

The GreenJackets scored one run in the top of the fourth thanks to a single from Owen followed by two walks to load the bases. After a wildpitch from the Woodies (A. Mejia) Owen was able to score.

The Woodies were able to load the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a single by Jones, a fielding error by the GreenJackets second baseman (De La Cruz), and a walk to Mendez. But they were all ultimately left on base. Augusta was up 3-2 after four innings. The GreenJackets left two base runners stranded after back-to-back walks. The Woodies went three up, three down to end the fifth. Augusta went three up, three down in the top of the sixth. The Wood Ducks left one on base after a single by Macias. The GreenJackets were up 3-2 after six innings.

Augusta started the top of the seventh with a single by Dumitru, who was then caught trying to steal second. Then the GreenJackets hit another single by Steels, who was left on base. The Woodies scored one run in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a single by Pollard who stole second and then scored off a double by Vargas. The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings. Augusta left two base runners on after a walk to Magee and a single by Guanipa in the top of the eighth inning. The Woodies went three up, three down to end the inning. Augusta left one runner on in the top of the ninth. The Woodies went three up, three down in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extra innings.

Guerra started on second for the GreenJackets in the top of the tenth. A single by De La Cruz allowed Guerra to score, followed by another single y Garcia for De La Cruz to score. Augusta scored two in the top of the tenth. Pollard started on second for the Wood Ducks. The Woodies got another base runner on via a walk to Vargas, but it wasn't enough.

The GreenJackets beat the Woodies 5-3 on 9 hits and 1 error. The Woodies scored 3 on 8 hits and 1 error. Morton was awarded the win for the GreenJackets after pitching 2.0 innings giving up 0 hits and striking out three. Kroeger was awarded the save after pitching 1.0 inning, giving up no hits and striking out two. Danielson was given the loss for the Wood Ducks after pitching 1.2 innings giving up 2 hits and striking out two. The GreenJackets left 14 base runners on, while the Woodies left 9.

The Wood Ducks host the August GreenJackets for the final game of the season tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 1 pm.

Gates open at 12 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Fan Appreciation Day! Fans can enter a raffle to win different prizes, Wood Ducks memorabilia and more! There will also be $1 hotdogs, and a $6 meal deal presented by Minuteman Food Mart! All fans will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game courtesy of Davis Wholesale Tire! All tickets for tomorrow's game is just $2!! Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686- 5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

