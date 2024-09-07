Big Innings Lift Mudcats Past Delmarva

September 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats used a pair of six-run innings to race past the Delmarva Shorebirds 18-4 in the penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (78-50 overall, 37-26 second half) opened a big lead in the bottom of the first inning striking for six runs thanks in large part to four walks from Shorebirds starter Keeler Morfe (L, 0-1). The big blow of the inning came from Reece Walling who connected for a two-run home run, his fifth of the season and a 6-0 Mudcats lead.

Delmarva (52-78 overall, 29-36 second half) scored their first run in the second inning on a triple to straight away center from Fernand Peguero and a 6-1 Carolina lead.

The Mudcats struck again in the third and sixth to build the lead to 8-3. Carolina would also turn the ball over the Jesus Flores (W, 1-0) as the right hander cruised working 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and surrendering just one hit in the process.

Carolina would extend the lead with another six-run frame, this time in the seventh inning as Yophery Rodriguez, Miguel Briceno, Eric Bitonti and Braylon Payne all collected RBIs and gave the Mudcats a 14-3 lead.

The final runs came in the last of the eighth when Carolina score four more runs against position player Cole Urman who surrendered a two-run double to Briceno and an RBI knock by Payne to cap the scoring.

Delmarva scored a run in the ninth for the final 18-4 margin.

The regular season concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 inside Five County Stadium. Carolina has not announced a starter while Delmarva will finish the campaign by giving the ball to RHP Blake Money (3-7, 3.31).

