Carolina Handily Defeats Delmarva on Saturday Night

September 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (52-78, 29-36) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (78-50, 39-25) on Saturday by a final of 18-4.

The Shorebirds faced a sizeable deficit early as the Mudcats scored six runs in the first inning with Reece Walling bringing home the final two runs with a home run to put Delmarva behind 6-0.

Fernando Peguero delivered the Shorebirds' first run in the top of the second with an RBI triple to score Miguel Rodriguez from first base, making it a 6-1 game.

Daniel Guilarte pushed the lead back to six for Carolina with a sacrifice fly as Braylon Payne scored.

Delmarva chipped away in the fourth, starting with a solo home run by Miguel Rodriguez, his first Single-A home run. The Shorebirds pulled off a successful first-and-third steal later in the inning as Fernando Peguero scored and Edrei Campos took second base, pulling Shorebirds within four runs at 7-3.

The Mudcats grew their lead back to five in the sixth with an RBI single by Yophery Rodriguez, making it 8-3 Carolina.

The Shorebirds fell behind even further in the seventh as the Mudcats produced their second six-run inning of the night, giving them a 14-3 advantage entering the eighth.

Four more runs scored for Carolina in the eighth to extend the lead to their largest at 18-3.

Delmarva scored one run in the top of the ninth with an RBI single by Edrei Campos, but it was not enough as the Shorebirds were defeated 18-4.

Jesus Flores (1-0) earned the victory in relief with starter Keeler Morfe (0-1) taking the loss as the starter for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to end the 2024 season with a win on Sunday as Blake Money takes the mound for the regular season finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

